Giant Tiger employee suspended in Regina amid racial profiling allegations
Giant Tiger says an employee has been suspended after a video circulated on social media showing a man being followed around one of the store’s Regina locations.
The video, which was posted to Facebook on Friday, has been viewed more than 225,000 times and has left commentators accusing the employee of racial profiling.
In it, a man is seen walking around the store gathering groceries and pointing out an employee who he says follows him every time he goes there.
At one point in the four-minute video, the man tells the employee, “there’s more brown people here, you should follow them too.”
In a press release issued on Saturday, Giant Tiger said that the incident in the video “is a direct contradiction of our brand values as well as our policies and should never have occurred.”
A spokeswoman for Giant Tiger says the employee in the video is a loss prevention associate.
