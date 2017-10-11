Saskatchewan teacher mistakenly hands out offensive Thanksgiving puzzle

A school division in southern Saskatchewan is apologizing after a handout with offensive words was mistakenly given to students.

Prairie South Schools says a Thanksgiving handout supplied to a Grade 3 class in Moose Jaw had a word search puzzle in the shape of a teepee.

The puzzle contained “squaw” and “papoose,” derogatory terms for Indigenous women and children.

The school division says the teacher had not carefully previewed the handout and was shocked to learn days later of its content.

Director of Education Tony Baldwin says he can’t explain why the handout was in the school in the first place, as it was more than 20 years old.

He says all copies of the handout have been destroyed.