Justin Bieber stuns Whistler minor hockey team by joining their practice

Justin Bieber was in Whistler, B.C. last week and he provided a huge surprise for the members of a local minor hockey team when he unexpectedly dropped in on their practice to join their scrimmage.

Rob Palm, the father of one of the players on Whistler’s Midget A1 Winterhawks, took to Facebook to describe how Bieber made a surprise appearance at the team’s practice on Thursday night.

In his Facebook post, Palm praised the coaches for managing to keep The Biebs’ visit under wraps, simply telling the young players that “some new guy” would be stopping by to try out for the team.

“The Biebs has pretty good hands and knew exactly where to be,” Palm wrote of the 23-year-old pop star’s hockey skills. “He was super humble and a true gentleman. I gained a lot of respect for him as a result. Thank you JB!!!”

According to Whistler’s Pique newspaper, Bieber hit the ice for two periods, even scoring two goals. After the practice, Bieber hung around to chat with the players and pose for photos.

“He was very humble, he was very polite, and just excited to be there. We gave him a jersey, and he instantly put it on. He just wanted to go play,” Steve Legge, president of the Whistler Minor Hockey Association, told Pique.

“And it was like, yeah — that’s what it’s all about in Whistler,” he added. “Who cares who you are? Put on your skis, put on your snowboard, put on your skates, whatever you got, and let’s go.”

Legge revealed that he received a call from someone on Bieber’s team the night before and had to ensure that nobody else knew what Bieber had planned.

“Only I knew — my family didn’t know,” Legge said. “Mike, the coach, only knew at 11:30 p.m., because I had to warn him… I kept the best secret in Whistler, I think.”

Legge added that he was “impressed” by Bieber and the way he related to the youngsters on the team.

“It was awesome. It was a great experience for these kids,” Legge said. “Sincere, genuine and humble would be the best three words I can use to describe that man. He was pretty shy, too… I was very impressed.”