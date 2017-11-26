Recipe: Seafood linguine

Wayne Sych, executive chef for Joe Fortes Seafood & Chophouse, makes seafood linguine

Ingredients

– 300 g fresh pasta

– 4 large scallops, cleaned

– 4 large prawns, cleaned

– 8-10 clams

– 8-10 mussels

– 30 ml olive oil

– 60 ml butter

– 20 ml vegetable oil

– 60 ml shallot, minced

– 4 cloves garlic, minced

– 160 ml white wine





– 500 ml assorted fresh mushrooms, cleaned and chopped– 60 ml chopped fresh parsley– 90 ml green peas– 360 ml whipping cream– Fresh grated Parmesan cheese– Salt and pepper to season

Method

Bring a large pot of salted water to a rolling boil.

Over medium high, heat the vegetable oil in a sauté pan until it starts to smoke. Season the scallops and prawns with salt and place into the hot pan. Sear on both sides 2-3 minutes until the scallops are cooked to medium rare and the prawns are cooked through. Depending on the size the scallops might be done sooner, if so remove and continue cooking the prawns. If the pan is too hot turn down heat. Remove prawns and scallops from pan and set aside.

While the prawns and scallops are cooking add the olive oil and butter to a large pan add the shallots and garlic, sauté until fragrant. Add the sliced mushrooms and sauté until soft 2-3 minutes. Add the white wine, clams and mussels, cover and simmer until clams and mussels open. Remove the clams and mussels from pan with a slotted spoon, cover and set aside. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil reduce until thickened, while the pasta sauce is reducing. Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook until al dente 3-4 minutes, strain. Add the cooked pasta, peas and parsley to the cream sauce, toss well. If the pasta sauce is to thick add some wine if too thin continue to reduce. Season with salt and pepper.

Spoon pasta into serving bowls, arrange clams and mussels around pasta, top with prawns and scallops. Sprinkle with fresh grated parmesan cheese, serve immediately.

Serves 2

More Global BC recipes are available here