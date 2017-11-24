FOODIE FRIDAY: Syrian flatbread with crab and arugula recipe

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

The holidays are coming, which means for many of us it’s time to start thinking of tasty treats to feed visiting guests.

This week’s recipe for Syrian flatbread with crab is simple and tasty, and will make you look like a whiz in the kitchen.

There are a huge variety of flatbreads on the market now, so choose the one you like best and ensure that it is fairly thin with char marks indicating it has been wood fired.

This recipe makes a nice light appetizer, or, alternately, you can serve two to three rolls on a plate with chili mayo in the centre as a great first course.

What you need

1 ½ pounds fresh Dungeness crab meat

2 ripe avocados, peeled

½ ripe papaya, peeled and diced

1 large shallot, finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

Your favourite hot sauce to taste

1 cup mini tomatoes, quartered

½ cup chopped, fresh cilantro

2 cups fresh arugula, long stems removed

1 cup bottled chili mayonnaise for dipping or sweet chili sauce, your choice

How to do it

Blot the crab on paper towels, taking care to remove any shells

Break apart the large pieces. Give it a squeeze of fresh lime and chill until assembly

Tropical guacamole

Place the avocado, papaya, shallot and garlic in a medium bowl

Using a large fork, mash the ingredients together, do not mush, you want it chunky about the size of your thumbnail

Add the Worcestershire, lime, hot sauce and tomatoes. Stir to combine

Add the cilantro and taste for seasoning

Assembly:

Lay the flatbread on your work surface, cut it into 8×8 inch squares

Spread a layer of guac over the bread, lighty add the crab, then the arugula

Roll up and cut into 2-3 inch pieces. Serve with a chili mayonnaise

Makes: 3 rolls or 24 pieces

NOTE: If you choose to serve as a roll, cut each in half on the diagonal, dress the plate with a small handful of additional arugula enhanced with a squeeze of fresh lemon and fleur de sel.

Put the dipping sauce in a small condiment cup and offer this as a starter.