Foodie Friday: Mac and cheese with a twist

Every week on Foodie Friday cookbook author and Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry joins CKNW’s Simi Sara with another recipe to wow your guests and up your game in the kitchen.

LISTEN: The comfort of mac and cheese



This was created for a charity dinner for the Ronald MacDonald house where the word of the day was “comfort.”

This recipe is the classic elbow macaroni but with a cheesy twist.

What you need

1 pound elbow macaroni

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk (2% is OK)

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

8 ounces mascarpone cheese (or cream cheese)

4 ounces grated cheddar cheese

4 ounces grated fontina cheese

4 ounces grated fresh Parmesan cheese

Sea salt and cracked pepper to taste

How to do it

Boil the pasta in plenty of salted boiling water until just al dente.

Drain, saving about 1 cup of the water.

Drizzle a little olive oil over the pasta to prevent it from sticking.

In a medium-size pot, melt the butter, add the flour and whisk for about 4 minutes, just to cook out the

raw taste of the flour.

Slowly whisk in the milk, making sure it is smooth and creamy.

Add the Dijon and the remaining cheeses except for the Parmesan.

Whisk to combine and add the salt and pepper to taste.

Mix in the cooked macaroni and stir. Transfer to a large gratin dish or individual serving dishes.

Top with the Parmesan cheese and bake at 325F for about 15 minutes.

Serve hot.

-Serves 6