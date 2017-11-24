Uma Thurman to Harvey Weinstein: ‘You don’t deserve a bullet’

Amid the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, actor Uma Thurman — who’s appeared in at least seven Weinstein-backed movies in the past — chose to stay mum while the accusations were first being revealed.

“I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself,” said Thurman to Access Hollywood in early November on a red carpet. “So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations….wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017

Turns that American Thanksgiving was that time. After some contemplation, Thurman broke her silence and posted a blunt message to her Instagram page on Thursday, alongside a photo from the 2003 Weinstein/Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill: Vol. 1.

“I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote Thursday on Instagram alongside a picture of herself in Kill Bill. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – You don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.”

Her Kill Bill costar, Daryl Hannah, is one of Weinstein’s accusers. She claims that, at one point, she had to barricade herself in her hotel room to keep him out.

For his part, Tarantino has said that “he knew enough to do more than I did.” The quirky director is one of the few people in Hollywood to acknowledge the alleged behaviour of Weinstein and apologize for not doing more.

While Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, he’s currently under criminal investigation in Los Angeles, London and New York City.