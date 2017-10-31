Harvey Weinstein now has 93 accusers, 13 of them alleging rape

Three weeks after accusations against executive producer Harvey Weinstein were first reported by the New York Times, the number of women who’ve alleged sexual harassment and assault has ballooned to 93.

Of those, 13 women are claiming Weinstein raped them. Asia Argento, one of Weinstein’s accusers, tweeted a list of the 93 women.

Here's the list of the 93 women who were sexually assaulted by #HarveyWeinstein.14 rapes as of today. We the victims have compiled this list pic.twitter.com/d2ohrgYy9e — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 30, 2017

Ranging from A-list actors to young up-and-comers, women of all stripes have emerged to accuse 65-year-old Weinstein, substantiating the supposed “open secret” of his behaviour towards women.

Many of the women’s stories have elements in common: being invited up to his hotel room, masturbation, offers of massage, threats and intimidation. Weinstein, through his representative, has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

A new allegation by Hope Exiner d’Amore, now 62, extends the accusations against Weinstein back into the 1970s, before production company Miramax was even formed. Exiner d’Amore claims that Weinstein raped her in a hotel room in Buffalo.

“This has haunted me my entire life,” said Exiner d’Amore to the New York Times. Other women have come forward in recent days, alleging Weinstein sexually harassed and assaulted them in the ’70s — if proven in a court of law, it establishes a decades-long pattern of abuse.

The New York Police Department is currently conducting a wide-ranging investigation of Weinstein.

Scotland Yard announced Tuesday that it’s widened its investigation, looking into seven alleged sexual assaults between the late ’80s and 2015. Each claim was reported to the police between Oct. 12 and 28 when allegations against Weinstein poured in.

The majority of the new claimants say they were assaulted on multiple occasions, often over years.

In light of the number of accusations, the Producers Guild of America has banned Weinstein for life. He has already been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (a.k.a. the Oscars).

The Guild confirmed its decision in a statement on Monday.

“In light of Mr. Weinstein’s widely reported behaviour — with new reports continuing to surface even now — the Producers Guild’s National Board has voted unanimously to enact a lifetime ban on Mr. Weinstein, permanently barring him from PGA membership. This unprecedented step is a reflection of the seriousness with which the Guild regards the numerous reports of Mr. Weinstein’s decades of reprehensible conduct.”

Rather than address the Guild’s charges, Weinstein chose to resign his membership.

Weinstein is also under criminal investigation in Los Angeles. His counterpart, screenwriter James Toback, has now been accused of sexual assault and harassment by over 300 women — charges he vehemently denies.