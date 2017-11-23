Fewer people receive EI benefits in Saskatchewan during September

Fewer people in Saskatchewan were receiving regular employment insurance (EI) benefits during September however the number of people filing claims rose.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that 17,700 people received EI benefits during the month, a decrease of 3.3 per cent from August.

The drop was led by a 4.6 per cent decline in rural Saskatchewan, while beneficiaries declined 2.1 per cent in Regina. There was little change in Saskatoon.

Declines in the number of people receiving EI is due to a number of circumstances, including those going back to work and people who have exhausted their benefits, according to Statistics Canada.

The number of claims in September rose 6.7 per cent from the previous month, with 7,190 people making an initial or renewal claim.