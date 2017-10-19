Canada
October 19, 2017 11:26 am

More people in Saskatchewan receiving employment insurance

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

More people in Saskatchewan were receiving employment insurance in August compared to the previous month.

Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press
The number of people in Saskatchewan receiving regular employment insurance benefits rose during August.

Statistics Canada reported Thursday that 18,400 people were receiving EI during the month, up 1.9 per cent from July.

The agency said most of the increase was in rural areas.

Saskatchewan was the only province to record an increase in the number of EI beneficiaries in August.

The number of people making initial or renewal claims in August fell.

Statistics Canada said 6,750 initial or renewal claims were made, a drop of 6.5 per cent from the previous month.

