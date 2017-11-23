Canada
Ontario moves to allow Indigenous institutes to independently grant degrees

By Staff The Canadian Press

Deb Matthews, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, and David Zimmer, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, were joined by the Aboriginal Institutes Consortium, chiefs, leaders of Indigenous Institutes made the announcement today

TORONTO – Ontario is moving toward allowing Indigenous post-secondary institutes to independently grant students degrees and diplomas.

A legislative change that would allow for the first step in that process was contained in the Liberal government’s fall economic update bill, but the advanced education and Indigenous relations ministers highlighted it in an announcement today.

The province’s nine Indigenous governed and operated post-secondary institutions currently offer degree, certificate and diploma programs in partnership with colleges and universities.

The legislation would allow for the creation of an Indigenous council, which would approve diploma, certificate and degree programs at Indigenous institutes.

The government is also putting $56 million over three years toward expanding the capacity of Indigenous institutes.

Rosie Mosquito, who is the chair of the industry association for those institutes, says the changes will empower more Indigenous students to learn in culturally and linguistically responsive First Nation environments.

