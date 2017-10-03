Ontario Children’s Aid Societies apologizes for harm done to Indigenous Peoples
TORONTO – The Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies has apologized for harm done to Indigenous children and families in the province.
The association says it made the apology Tuesday during a gathering at Rama First Nation.
Association CEO Mary Ballantyne acknowledged and apologized for the harmful role child welfare has played historically, and continues to play, in the lives of Ontario’s Indigenous children, families and communities.
READ MORE: ’60s Scoop survivors say Canada back-tracking
Indigenous participants, including survivors of the ’60s Scoop and residential schools, spoke to the gathering about the devastating impact the child welfare system has had on their communities.
Following the acknowledgment and apology, leaders and elders from Indigenous communities across the province were invited to respond.
The association says the apology was met with strong emotion and insistence that the words be matched by action and accountability.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
