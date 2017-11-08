Education
FSIN, teachers raise concerns after minister’s comments on Indigenous education

By Staff The Canadian Press

Bronwyn Erye said it might be time to discuss having a specific high school course on Indigenous history, rather than having it in elementary school social studies classes.

Indigenous leaders and teachers are raising concerns after Saskatchewan’s education minister suggested there might be too much “infusion” of First Nations history in school curriculum.

Bronwyn Erye said it might be time to discuss having a specific high school course on Indigenous history, residential schools and treaties, rather than having it in elementary school social studies classes.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says it’s vital to teach about the treaties in the classroom.

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said the minister needs to understand that Indigenous history and treaties will forever be a part of who we are.

Saskatchewan teachers say treaty education must be a fundamental component of education in the province.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said in a news release that the minister’s comments could divide communities and create unsafe space for teachers and students.

