Vanier Cup tickets proving to be a hot item

This Saturday’s Vanier Cup in Hamilton has turned into a hot ticket in town.

USports has announced that due to the demand for tickets to the Canadian university football championship, they have opened the upper deck at Tim Hortons Field.

USports CEO Graham Brown says the year’s marketing campaign, and having Western in the game, have boosted ticket sales.

Brown adds having the two best teams competing in the Canadian university football championship certainly helps.

“At the end of the day, in my job, I want to see the best two teams in the final. There’s no question right now that these two teams are significantly the best two teams in the country by a big margin this year,” said Brown.

The Mustangs will play the defending champion Laval Rouge et Or at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

900 CHML will broadcast the 53rd ArcelorMittal Dofasco Vanier Cup, starting with the Pregame Show at noon.

The Trews will play the halftime show.