Edmonton Oilers right back at it in Detroit after suffering worst loss of the season

The Edmonton Oilers will try and pick themselves up off the mat Wednesday night in Detroit after getting crushed 8-3 Tuesday night in St. Louis.

The Oilers were simply outclassed against the Blues on Tuesday and now they are forced to get right back at it against a Red Wings team that shut them out 4-0 back in Edmonton earlier this month.

“I would say yes. It’s definitely nice to try and right the ship tonight,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid when asked if playing the next day after a big loss can be a good thing. “It’s definitely not hard to get excited for this one. Anytime you go through something like that, it’s not hard to be motivated the next night.”

“We will find out the answer to that question at about 11 p.m tonight,” added Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. “It’s a great thing if we arrive at the rink and get ourselves prepared to play a hard game and a competitive one.

“We weren’t very good against this team two weeks ago, and we obviously weren’t very good last night, so there is obviously some concern among everybody around our team right now with the way we are playing. Tonight gives us an opportunity to straighten some things out.”

McLellan confirmed that Cam Talbot will get the start in goal against the Red Wings after he was pulled just over seven minutes into Tuesday night’s game after allowing two goals on three shots.

Defenceman Matthew Benning will be a game-time decision after suffering an injury against the Blues.

“Benning was hurt last night,” explained McLellan. “It wasn’t in the fight, he has a lower body groin issue that he’s dealing with and we will see if he can play.”

The Oilers have called up defenceman Ryan Stanton from the Bakersfield Condors as insurance, and have also assigned forward Brad Malone to the minors.

Game time Wednesday is 5 p.m. Hear the game live on 630 CHED starting with the City Ford Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m.