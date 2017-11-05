Connor McDavid
November 5, 2017 6:53 pm

Edmonton Oilers shut out by Red Wings for another loss at home

By Radio Host  630CHED

The Edmonton Oilers were beaten by the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Rogers Place.

Sarah Kraus, Global News
A A

Petr Mrazek made 36 saves as the Detroit Red Wings drubbed the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were coming off a win over New Jersey Friday night and have still yet to win back-to-back games this season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers pull away from Devils for much-needed win 

Story continues below

The Red Wings opened the scoring 3:23 into the game on a beautiful deflection by Frans Nielsen. Nick Jensen’s point shot was going well wide, but Nielson knifed out his stick to direct the puck behind Cam Talbot.

About six minutes later, Gustav Nyquist took advantage of some sloppy coverage by the Oilers and swatted home a loose puck.

Martin Frk scored the only goal of the second period, ripping home a one-timer just seconds after Mrazek made a big save on Drake Caggiula at the other end of the rink.

Anthony Mantha added a power play in the third.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play sinks Edmonton Oilers 

The Oilers drop to 4-8-1 on the season.

They’ve won just three of nine home games and start a four-game road trip Tuesday against the New York Islanders.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connor McDavid
Detroit Red Wings
edmonton hockey
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
NHL
oilers
petr mrazek
Rogers Place

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News