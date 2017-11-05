Edmonton Oilers shut out by Red Wings for another loss at home

Petr Mrazek made 36 saves as the Detroit Red Wings drubbed the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were coming off a win over New Jersey Friday night and have still yet to win back-to-back games this season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers pull away from Devils for much-needed win

The Red Wings opened the scoring 3:23 into the game on a beautiful deflection by Frans Nielsen. Nick Jensen’s point shot was going well wide, but Nielson knifed out his stick to direct the puck behind Cam Talbot.

About six minutes later, Gustav Nyquist took advantage of some sloppy coverage by the Oilers and swatted home a loose puck.

Martin Frk scored the only goal of the second period, ripping home a one-timer just seconds after Mrazek made a big save on Drake Caggiula at the other end of the rink.

Anthony Mantha added a power play in the third.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play sinks Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers drop to 4-8-1 on the season.

They’ve won just three of nine home games and start a four-game road trip Tuesday against the New York Islanders.