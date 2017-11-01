Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play sinks Edmonton Oilers

A new month didn’t bring any new results for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Pittsburgh Penguins scored two power play goals to knock off the Oilers 3-2 Wednesday night at Rogers Place. The Oilers fall to 3-7-1 on the season.

The first period was scoreless though both teams had chances to break the ice. Cam Talbot robbed Conor Sheary with a great glove save about seven minutes in. The Oilers had several chances a few minutes later on a power play but couldn’t get one past Matt Murray.

Patric Hornqvist opened the scoring 56 seconds into the second frame with a power play deflection. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins evened it up about six minutes later, converting a pass from Patrick Maroon late in an Oilers power play.

Just 50 seconds later, Kris Letang’s clearing attempt hit the referee and bounced to Connor McDavid. McDavid drove the net and made a deft pass to Leon Draisaitl, who gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead. In the last minute of the second, McDavid just missed converting a pass from Maroon. The Penguins charged the other way with Sheary tapping in a pass from Sidney Crosby.

The Oilers failed to score on two power plays early in the third. The Penguins went on a man advantage with just under eight mintues to go, and Evgeni Malkin cashed in to make it 3-2.

Edmonton pressured in the final minute but Murray made great saves on Maroon and Nugent-Hopkins.

The Oilers will host New Jersey on Friday night.