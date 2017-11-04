Edmonton Oilers pull away from Devils for much-needed win

The Edmonton Oilers finally beat an Eastern Conference team, dumping the New Jersey Devils 6-3 Friday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers improve to 4-7-1 on the season and 1-5-1 against the East.

The Oilers’ struggling power play opened the scoring 5:40 into the game when Drake Caggiula whacked in a goal-mouth feed from Connor McDavid. It was Caggiula’s first of the season. Just over three minutes later, Ryan Strome cashed in his second of the year when a rebound from an Adam Larsson shot bounced in off his leg. The Devils responded with five minutes left in the frame when Taylor Hall swiped home a rebound.

The Devils tied it 5:02 into the second when Jesper Bratt floated a long shot right inside the post. The Oilers regained the lead only 61 seconds later when Oscar Klefbom’s long slapper eluded Cory Schneider. With 1:04 to go in the session, Anton Slepyshev’s centring pass bounced in off Milan Lucic. It was Lucic’s second of the season.

Leon Draisaitl was on the scoring end of a pretty passing play with McDavid and Matt Benning to make it 5-2 with 6:42 to go in the third. Brian Gibbons added a late goal for the Devils before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sealed it with an empty-netter.

Patrick Maroon had an assist to extend his point streak to seven games. McDavid had three assists to stretch his point streak to five games. Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl both moved their point streaks to four games.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves for his 100th career win.

The Oilers will host Detroit at 2 p.m. on Sunday.