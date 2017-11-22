Politics
November 22, 2017 10:14 am
Updated: November 22, 2017 10:20 am

White House personnel investigated for improper contacts with women on Trump’s Asia trip

By Staff The Associated Press

Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang and U.S. President Donald Trump review troops before their bilateral meeting at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam November 12, 2017.

Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
A A

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon says it is investigating allegations of misbehaviour by three service members during President Donald Trump‘s trip to Asia earlier this month.

Story continues below

The Washington Post reports that the Army personnel are under investigations for claims they broke curfew and had improper contact with foreign women during Trump’s stop in Vietnam.

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana W. White has confirmed to The Associated Press that “the incident is under investigation.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump returns from Asia trip, now faces Roy Moore sexual misconduct scandal

The Post reports that the Army noncommissioned officers worked for the White House Communications Agency, which helps ensure that the president and other officials have secure communications systems. The three service members, who have been reassigned, could lose their security clearances and face other disciplinary actions.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump asia
Donald Trump Asia trip
White House
White House Army personnel
White House Communications Agency
White House Communications Agency investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News