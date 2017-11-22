Montreal comedy festival organized by Quebec comics competing with JFL

An upstart Quebec comedy festival is adding some major muscle to its management team as it attempts to compete with Just For Laughs.

READ MORE: Lost to Toronto? Sold to Netflix? Future uncertain for Just For Laughs

Andy Nulman, a Montreal comedy scene stalwart, has joined the new Festival du rire de Montréal, organized by several dozen mainly francophone comedians.

An announcement about the new bash came amid the recent sex-assault controversy involving Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

READ MORE: Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon resigns amid allegations

Nulman, a key architect of Just for Laughs, made the association official in a statement Wednesday.

Representatives from the new festival say Nulman has a solid background in the English-speaking comedy world and will act as a consultant.

READ MORE: Should the federal government help music festivals book big name artists?

The festival hopes to hold its first edition in 2018.