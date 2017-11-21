Kingston’s Cataraqui Curling Club continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

Kingston is hosting a National Championship Curling event.

Curlers from coast to coast have converged on the Limestone City for the Canadian Traveler’s Championship at the Cataraqui Golf and Country Club.

“This is a great event for Kingston with a huge economic impact,” said tournament chair Ken Thompson.

“It’s part of our 100th-anniversary celebration. We hosted the Canadian Junior Boys Golf Championships last August and decided a national curling competition would compliment our 100th anniversary,” said Thompson, one of the 150 volunteers for the six-day event.

Men’s and Women’s teams from all ten provinces and three territories make up the curling field.

Anu Boucher is the skip for Team Nunavut. Her rink had only one practice before losing their opening game to Saskatchewan 13-4.

“We were so excited in the loss because we scored four points,” said the 22-year old college student from Rankin Island.

Boucher says it’s not about winning or losing, “it’s about meeting new people and gaining valuable curling experience playing against some of the best teams in the country.”

The tournament continues throughout the week with the championship finals scheduled for Saturday