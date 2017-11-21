MMIWG inquiry hearings start in Saskatoon

The national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls (MMIWG) is in Saskatoon this week and began with an emotional opening ceremony.

“I want to acknowledge your courage, acknowledge your strength. I want to acknowledge your hope and that this is about the future,” Heather Bear, vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), said.

Following Monday’s ceremony at the Sheraton Cavalier hotel, hearings start first thing Tuesday morning and continue through Thursday.

Over 40 family members and survivors are expected to share their stories.

The commission is looking at the causes of violence against Indigenous women and girls.

Hearings have been taking place across the country since September.

Advocates have been calling for an inquiry for years, but many are critical of what they believe is a lack of support for families of victims.