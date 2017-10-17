Families ask for justice on second day of MMIWG inquiry

The second day of hearings in Winnipeg for the national inquiry for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) began with testimony from the family of Roberta Dawn McIvor.

McIvor was killed in 2011 after attending a party in Sandy Bay First Nation.

She went out the night of July 29, and her body was found on a road in the community the next morning.

Her cousin, Alaya McIvor, said Roberta was organized and had planned for a designated driver to take care of her, as she knew she would be drinking that evening.

Roberta fell asleep inside her car after the party, and two teen girls jumped into the vehicle and went on a joyride.

“(The designated driver) said ‘I left the keys in the ashtray’,” Alaya said.

“Why would you leave the keys in the ashtray with my cousin sleeping (inside the car) and the doors unlocked?”

The girls decided at some point to remove Roberta from the vehicle, but didn’t notice she was tangled in her seat belt when they tossed her from the car.

Roberta was dragged behind the car, and eventually decapitated.

Her daughter, Justine Strong, was 14-years-old at the time, and three months pregnant with her own child. The day before Roberta died, Strong said she saw her in a store on the First Nation.

“She was telling me how excited she was to be a grandma, that she was going to be the most fabulous grandma ever,” Strong said.

“It’s really hard on me still. I still sometimes cry myself to sleep at night. It’s hard not having someone to go to, to tell them everything that you’ve accomplished in life, like graduating and being in university. It’s really hard because she’s not there to tell me how proud she is.”

The two girls were charged with manslaughter for their involvement in Roberta’s death, but Alaya says they mocked the McIvor family throughout the court case and following the trials.

“These murderers are free within our communities,” Alaya said, adding she believed initially they would not be let back onto the reserve.

Following the family’s testimony, Roberta’s cousin had scathing words for the MMIWG inquiry.