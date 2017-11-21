Seth Meyers to host 2018 Golden Globes

Seth Meyers will be making the move from late-night to primetime, with The Hollywood Reporter reporting that he will host this year’s awards gala.

According to THR, the former SNL Weekend Update host, 43, will be making his Golden Globes debut onstage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in January, following in the footsteps of such past hosts as Jimmy Fallon (who hosted last year), Ricky Gervais and the critically acclaimed duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

As THR points out, the announcement of Golden Globes host comes fairly late in the game, dispelling “rumblings that NBC and the HFPA were going to go host-less in 2018.”

Meyers’ previous hosting experience includes the 2014 Emmy Awards and, more notoriously, the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where his brutal skewering of Donald Trump added him to the ever-growing list of people with whom Trump is feuding.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (which hosts the annual award show) made another hosting announcement on Monday, revealing that Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing had been tapped to host the Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special, set to air on Dec. 13.

Nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be announced on Dec. 11, with the televised ceremony to be held on Sunday, Jan. 7.