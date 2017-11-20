Sports
November 20, 2017 12:41 pm

Donald Trump slams Marshawn Lynch anthem protest

By Staff The Associated Press

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch stiff arms New England Patriots linebacker David Harris during an NFL International Series game at Estadio Azteca.

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
A A

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday’s game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch hasn’t stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

Trump tweeted early Monday: “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anthem Protests
Colin Kaepernick
Donald Trump
Marshawn Lynch
Mexico City
NFL
Oakland Raiders

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News