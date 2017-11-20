St. Mary Catholic school in Hamilton cleared following bomb threat, class cancelled
Hamilton police have given the all clear at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Westdale, which was evacuated this morning due to a bomb threat investigation.
Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident, and classes are cancelled for the rest of the day.
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, police said they were told that a threat had been made against the students and staff at the school.
Just after 11 a.m., police said all students have been evacuated and are safe. The students and staff were sent to a Fortinos location and Canadian Martyrs Elementary School.
All residents were asked to stay away from the building as police conducted a sweep.
