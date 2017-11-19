As Abbotsford first responders mourn, neighbouring crews fill the gap

While Abbotsford first responders were paying their respects to Const. John Davidson on Sunday, neighbouring crews stepped in to help with a serious crash on Highway 1.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. just east of Sumas Way, where assistant Abbotsford fire chief Ron Hull said a single vehicle veered off the road and rolled into a ditch.

There were four people inside, all of whom were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

With Abbotsford’s own firefighters participating in the celebration of life for Const. Davidson, Hull said colleagues from neighbouring municipalities stepped in to fill the void.

“We had four different fire departments volunteer to assist us today to relieve our career engines: we had Chilliwack, Mission, Langley and Langley Township each staffing our halls for the day shift,” Hull said.

B.C. Ambulance crews and RCMP members with a neighbouring detachment also attended the scene.

It was an offer of help that Hull said greatly touched the members of his own department, allowing them to have time to begin processing the loss of one of their colleagues.

“It’s a wonderful gesture on their part, and it’s really helped with our staff and the healing. Being able to attend was, was… it’s hard to thank them, it was just a great gesture,” he said.

Neighbouring fire crews weren’t the only ones lending a hand in Abbotsford on Sunday.

With virtually the entire Abbotsford Police Department (APD) participating in the procession and funeral for Davidson, Vancouver police also stepped in to take over policing duties.

Officers with the RCMP, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), Integrated Road Safety Unit (ISU) and staff with the department of highways also assisted.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Hull said heavy rain in the area may have been a contributing factor.