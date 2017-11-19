In pictures: Emotional memorial for fallen Abbotsford officer John Davidson

It was a sombre scene along the streets of Abbotsford on Sunday, where British Columbians came to pay their respects to Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty.

Thousands of first responders, members of the armed forces, corrections officers and police — some from as far away as the U.S. and U.K. — formed a procession, led by bagpipers to honour their fallen colleague.

The procession, which began near the intersection of McDougall Avenue and McCallum Road made its way to the Abbotsford Centre, where a celebration of life was scheduled for Davidson.

Const. John Davidson is carried into the #Abbotsford Centre by the Ceremonial Unit Honour Guard pic.twitter.com/7YkQfWYYlt — Global BC (@GlobalBC) November 19, 2017

Flag party marches in the colours for Const. John Davidson in #Abbotsford Centre. The service has now begun pic.twitter.com/zd6FIj2AOv — Global BC (@GlobalBC) November 19, 2017

Here are some images from the day.

Flags over McCallum Road

The Procession begins

Davidson’s body is carried to his funeral

Cst. John Davidson goes by, accompanied by thousands of first responders. Thousands more stand in the rain in silent respect for the fallen #Abbypd officer. pic.twitter.com/uNBOOGSUIY — Geoff Hastings (@Geoff_Hastings) November 19, 2017

A riderless horse, with boots reversed and Davidson’s riderless ‘Cops for Cancer’ bike follow his body

Canadian flags, topped with a bold of black cloth marked Davidson’s passing

RCMP members, police from across B.C., Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. march

Photos and messages of support from police and first responders also flooded social media, many with the hashtags #Abbystrong and #AbbyPDstrong

Amazing to know that each one of these seats will be filled shortly with uniforms from all over – all here to remember #CstJohnDavidson of the @AbbyPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/LurlMyZj7V — Daron McDonald (@Daron_McDonald1) November 19, 2017

Deepest sympathy and condolences to family and friends of @AbbyPoliceDept Cst. John Davidson who heroically gave his life protecting those he served. #HeroesInLife #AbbyPDStrong pic.twitter.com/StXNDhpPsS — JVN (Vince) Hawkes (@OPPCommHawkes) November 19, 2017

Our members, joining brothers and sisters from across the country in honouring fallen Cst. Davidson. #abbypdstrong #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/gDDviNZ4y2 — BdnPoliceAssociation (@bdnpa) November 19, 2017

The support for the Policing family by the Lower Mainland citizens is amazing. #abbystrong @AbbyPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/q3JB77GHyQ — Cst Braithwaite (@CstBraithwaite) November 19, 2017

Our crew is covering downtown Abbotsford while @iaff2864 members attend the celebration of life for Cst. John Davidson. #AbbyStrong pic.twitter.com/SZAzxqIENX — Mission IAFF L4768 (@L4768_Mission) November 19, 2017