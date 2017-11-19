In pictures: Emotional memorial for fallen Abbotsford officer John Davidson
It was a sombre scene along the streets of Abbotsford on Sunday, where British Columbians came to pay their respects to Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty.
Thousands of first responders, members of the armed forces, corrections officers and police — some from as far away as the U.S. and U.K. — formed a procession, led by bagpipers to honour their fallen colleague.
The procession, which began near the intersection of McDougall Avenue and McCallum Road made its way to the Abbotsford Centre, where a celebration of life was scheduled for Davidson.
Here are some images from the day.
Flags over McCallum Road
The Procession begins
Davidson’s body is carried to his funeral
Cst. John Davidson goes by, accompanied by thousands of first responders. Thousands more stand in the rain in silent respect for the fallen #Abbypd officer. pic.twitter.com/uNBOOGSUIY
— Geoff Hastings (@Geoff_Hastings) November 19, 2017
A riderless horse, with boots reversed and Davidson’s riderless ‘Cops for Cancer’ bike follow his body
Canadian flags, topped with a bold of black cloth marked Davidson’s passing
RCMP members, police from across B.C., Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. march
Photos and messages of support from police and first responders also flooded social media, many with the hashtags #Abbystrong and #AbbyPDstrong
