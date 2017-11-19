John Davidson
November 19, 2017 4:24 pm
Updated: November 19, 2017 4:44 pm

In pictures: Emotional memorial for fallen Abbotsford officer John Davidson

By Digital Reporter  CKNW

WATCH: Thousands of first responders from across the Lower Mainland have come out to Abbotsford today, marching through the streets to honour fallen officer Const. John Davidson.

It was a sombre scene along the streets of Abbotsford on Sunday, where British Columbians came to pay their respects to Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty.

Thousands of first responders, members of the armed forces, corrections officers and police — some from as far away as the U.S. and U.K. — formed a procession, led by bagpipers to honour their fallen colleague.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Abbotsford police officer John Davidson’s Celebration of Life

The procession, which began near the intersection of McDougall Avenue and McCallum Road made its way to the Abbotsford Centre, where a celebration of life was scheduled for Davidson.

Here are some images from the day.

Flags over McCallum Road

The Procession begins

Davidson’s body is carried to his funeral

A riderless horse, with boots reversed and Davidson’s riderless ‘Cops for Cancer’ bike follow his body

Canadian flags, topped with a bold of black cloth marked Davidson’s passing

RCMP members, police from across B.C., Canada, the U.S. and the U.K. march

Photos and messages of support from police and first responders also flooded social media, many with the hashtags #Abbystrong and #AbbyPDstrong

