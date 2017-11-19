Party bus destroyed by fire on Granville Strip in downtown Vancouver
A limousine-style party bus is a write-off after it caught fire near Vancouver’s Granville entertainment district on a busy Saturday night.
More than 20 firefighters attended the scene near Granville and Smithe streets in the heart of the downtown core sometime after 10 p.m.
The fire started at the back of the bus and quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.
The blaze drew a lot of attention as hundreds of people were just leaving a show at the nearby Orpheum Theatre.
Silver Star Limousines said in a statement that they were thankful no one was injured.
The company said it was unable to comment further as the fire is under investigation.
