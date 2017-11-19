Oil spill in London’s north end floods pond with diesel fuel

A pond in Hyde Park was flooded with diesel fuel following an oil spill at a nearby development.

“There was a spill on Thursday. The source of the spill was a constructor-contractor-owned diesel truck, which was at a development on Dalmagarry Road,” said Ward 7 Coun. Josh Morgan.

Concerned for the wildlife in the area, Gord Worrall immediately reported the spill to the city.

“We go over to that pond regularly with our grandchildren. We knew something was wrong when we got over there because there were no ducks or geese,” Worrall said.

“There was only the one duck. We didn’t think he could even swim with what was on him. There’s usually 50-plus ducks and many geese over there, and there wasn’t any.”

Worrall says as they got closer to the pond, they could smell the fuel.

“I thought it was oil or paint in the pond — it turned out to be diesel fuel,” said Worrall.

The pond is located between Kimball Crescent and Hyde Park Road and is one of the city’s storm-water management ponds.

“Somehow the oil leaked on the site then into the storm water drain, which outlets at the storm-water management pond,” said Morgan.

“The contractor has also been required to hire a dedicated spill contractor who will clean up both the diesel fuel spill on the site and at the storm-water management facility.”

The Ministry of Environment has since taken over authority of the project at the site.

— With files from Andrew Graham