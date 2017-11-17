Jack Roslovic with 4 points as Manitoba Moose win rematch with Chicago Wolves

WINNIPEG – Jack Roslovic had a four point night to lead the Manitoba Moose past the Chicago Wolves for the second time in the last three days.

Roslovic had two goals and two assists as the Moose defeated the Wolves 6-4 in the rematch on Friday at Bell MTS Place.

“It’s obviously really nice to have games like that and good to get the win.” Roslovic said. “You know, I think that we never thought we were gonna lose that game.”

Julian Melchiori, Sami Niku, Buddy Robinson and Chase De Leo also scored goals for Manitoba in the victory. Mason Appleton notched two more assists.

It was a back and forth contest as the Wolves battled back to tie the game on three different occasions. But the Wolves never had a lead as all three times the Moose took the lead back within minutes. Roslovic scored the eventual game winner just nine seconds after the Wolves had tied it up.

The Moose connected twice on the powerplay in five opportunities and Eric Comrie stopped 37 of the 41 shots in goal for Manitoba.

“Wins a win.” Comrie said. “It wasn’t the most pretty hockey, kinda back and forth. They’re a really good offensive team, but just always good to get two points.”

Brandon Pirri, Brett Sterling, Stefan Matteau and Jason Garrison had the goals for the Wolves. Chicago outshot Manitoba 41-31.

The division leading Moose have won six of their last seven games and they’ve gained at least a single point in their last five consecutive home games. The four game homestand continues for the Moose on Sunday as the Laval Rocket make their first ever visit to Winnipeg.

