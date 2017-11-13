Winnipeg Jets return Brendan Lemieux to Manitoba Moose

With Mathieu Perreault nearing a return from the injured list, the Winnipeg Jets have sent forward Brendan Lemieux back to the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

Lemieux, 21, appeared in his first seven career NHL games after his recall on Oct. 17. But Lemieux did not suit up at all on their recent road trip as he was a healthy scratch for the past three games. In seven games with the Jets, Lemieux registered his first career NHL goal with 19 penalty minutes.

“He’s worked hard in the summer and that was probably the most important thing to happen to him, is he got faster,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “He gets in, gets on it. Physical, not afraid of working in the dark areas but also a set of hands that I think you’ll see more and more as he develops.”

RELATED: Mathieu Perreault nearing return to Winnipeg Jets lineup

Lemieux also recorded three goals and two assists in four games with the Moose prior to his recall. He was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round, 31st overall in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Jets acquired Lemieux from the Buffalo Sabres in the Evander Kane trade.

RELATED: William Karlsson leads Vegas Golden Knights past Winnipeg Jets 5-2

Lemieux should be in the Moose lineup on Wednesday when they start off a four game homestand against the Chicago Wolves at Bell MTS Place. The Jets start their own homestand on Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes.