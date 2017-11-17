Okanagan flag person hit by car; taken to hospital by helicopter
A A
A flag person was struck Friday morning by a vehicle on Highway 6 east of Vernon.
The Lavington fire chief says the woman was hit near School Road and was air-lifted to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The car driver stopped at the scene.
Highway traffic was being detoured while RCMP investigate.
-With Files from Kiss FM-
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.