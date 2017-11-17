car hits flag person
November 17, 2017 2:46 pm

Okanagan flag person hit by car; taken to hospital by helicopter

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

A flag person was hit by a car Friday on Highway 6 east of Vernon

Photo/Karen Wilkinson
A A

A flag person was struck Friday morning by a vehicle on Highway 6 east of Vernon.

The Lavington fire chief says the woman was hit near School Road and was air-lifted to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The car driver stopped at the scene.

Highway traffic was being detoured while RCMP investigate.

-With Files from Kiss FM-

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car hits flag person
flag person air-lifted to hospital
flag person struck by vehicle
Highway 6
highway traffic detour
Lavington
RCMP
Vernon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News