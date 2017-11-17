Show me the money! Candidates to replace Premier Brad Wall reveal finances

Former parks, culture and sport minister Ken Cheveldayoff has raised the most money so far in the race to replace Brad Wall as leader of the Saskatchewan Party and as premier.

The party has released the first preliminary financial disclosure report from all officially nominated candidates, which includes donations made up until the end of October.

According to the reports, Cheveldayoff has raised just over $165,000 so far, followed by former environment minister Scott Moe at nearly $129,000.

Alanna Koch, the premier’s former deputy minister, has raised about $124,000, while former justice minister Gord Wyant comes in at more than $106,000 and former social services minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor trails at approximately $32,000.

Rob Clarke, a former Conservative member of Parliament and RCMP sergeant, is not included because he only announced his intention to join the leadership race this week.

A new Saskatchewan Party leader, who will ultimately become premier, is to be chosen Jan. 27.