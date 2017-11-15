Former MP Rob Clarke running for Saskatchewan Party leadership

A former member of Parliament is making a run to become the next leader of the Saskatchewan Party.

Rob Clarke announced his leadership intentions Wednesday morning.

Calling his campaign a “fresh start for Saskatchewan,” Clarke said he is entering the race as the only candidate prepared to hit the restart button on the party and the government.

“All the candidates in the race are talking about renewal, which only represents more of the same,” Clarke said at a press conference.

“I am the only true outsider in this race, the only candidate capable of delivering renewal and building a bigger and better party.”

Clarke said this is one of the most important elections seen in the province in over a decade, not only because a new leader will be chosen, but also a new premier.

“Let’s hit the reset button, let’s just not talk about renewal but actually do something,” Clarke said.

“Let’s give the honest, hardworking people of Saskatchewan what they want they want – a fresh start.”

He offered no details about any policy positions during his live Facebook announcement.

Clarke was the MP for the Conservative Party of Canada for the Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River riding in northern Saskatchewan.

He was first elected to Parliament in a March 2008 byelection and re-elected twice in the 2008 and 2011 federal elections

He lost his seat in the 2015 federal election.

Clarke was previously a member of the RCMP for 18 years, rising to the rank of sergeant before running for office.

Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Gord Wyant are also running to replace Brad Wall as leader of the party and become the new premier of Saskatchewan.

Those five have taken part in three leadership debates, with a fourth debate scheduled for Nov. 16 in North Battleford.

Under the rules established by the party, only candidates who have been officially nominated one week in advance of a debate are allowed to participate.

The new leader of the Saskatchewan Party will be chosen on Jan. 27, 2018 at a leadership convention in Saskatoon.