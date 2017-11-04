Saskatchewan Party convention hosts 3rd leadership candidate debate

The five candidates vying to replace Brad Wall faced off Saturday afternoon at TCU Place.

The debate marked the third of six, and was also part of the Saskatchewan Party‘s annual convention in Saskatoon.

Before the debate began, there was over an hour-long tribute to Brad Wall. Canadian commentator Rex Murphy, Bronwyn Eyre, Ken Krawetz, and Reg Downs, the premier’s senior adviser, spoke to the convention crowd.

Wall later addressed the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, I really think it’s time for me to go.”

The five candidates: Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Gord Wyant addressed the crowd of 800 Saskatchewan Party members and delegates.

There were 10 different questions, which were all submitted by party members.

The questions covered topics such as balancing the province’s budget to diversifying the economy to weather the resource downturn.

All the candidates opposed the federal carbon tax and for the most part, largely agreed on topics, such as supporting arts and culture in Saskatchewan.

The fourth leadership debate will take place on Nov. 16 in North Battleford.

The new Saskatchewan Party leader will be chosen on Jan. 27, 2018, in Saskatoon.