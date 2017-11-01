Premier Brad Wall will not apologize to the NDP

Premier Brad Wall is standing behind his words after Opposition Leader Nicole Sarauer called on him to withdraw and apologize for remarks made in Question Period Tuesday.

When Saskatoon Meewasin MLA Ryan Meili asked a question about the ongoing RCMP investigation into land dealings at the Global Transportation Hub, Wall said that the NDP needs to look into how that party’s leadership handles allegations of sexual assault.

Wall referred to a case where a young woman shared her story online of alleged sexual harassment and assault that took place within in the NDP. This prompted Sarauer to demand the statements be withdrawn at the start of Question Period Wednesday.

Wall said he will not withdraw what he said about the NDP’s handling of the situation when it was first reported to party leadership. He pointed to the fact that the alleged perpetrator is still a NDP member.

The premier maintained that the allegations must be answered transparently.

“There is allegations made using a hashtag [on Twitter] that is very referential to politics in the province, skpoli, and I think that honestly if we don’t have questions answered and we can’t discuss these things we won’t have progress on it,” Wall said.



Sarauer said that the individual in question is not currently employed by the party, and their constitution prevents her from stripping his membership.

The NDP anti-harassment committee has hired a third party investigator to review the matter.

As for Wall’s comments, Sarauer said she is disgusted.

“This is exactly why we have problems with people disclosing sexual harassment and sexual assault,” Sarauer said.

“This attitude, people using it for their own personal gain does not encourage survivors to come forward with their own stories. It’s appalling. I’m just very disgusted right now.”

The victim at the center of this situation took to Twitter following Question Period to demand an apology from Wall for using her story in what she considers a political manner.

Wall did apologize to the victim directly through Twitter late Wednesday afternoon. He closed saying he would be happy to also tender an apology in person or by phone.

However, the premier does not apologize for demanding accountability from the NDP.

As for connecting this sexual assault situation to matters at the Global Transportation Hub, Wall said that if one party is questioning the transparency and accountability of another it is appropriate to ask these questions.

“I make no apology for raising it. What other opportunity is there for it to be raised?” Wall said.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous,” Sarauer said in response.

“The fact that the premier would stoop this low to avoid questions about the GTH is absolutely disgusting.”