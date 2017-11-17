Sask. Party candidates face off in 4th debate in North Battleford

The candidates vying to replace Brad Wall debated crime and other topics as they faced off Thursday evening in North Battleford.

Thursday marked the fourth of six Saskatchewan Party leadership debates.

READ MORE: Saskatoon reaction to Premier Brad Wall stepping down as Sask. Party leader

Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Ken Cheveldayoff, Alanna Koch, Scott Moe and Gord Wyant each took to the stage at the Dekker Centre to answer 10 questions submitted by party members.

The questions covered topics from the changes to the math curriculum to reducing health care wait times.

Crime was also a hot topic of the night, which was the first time the subject has been addressed at any of the leadership debates.

Watch: Catch up on the third Saskatchewan Party leadership debate

Also up for discussion was the development of nuclear energy in Saskatchewan. All five candidates agreed it’s time to be open to that type of energy.

Noticeably missing from the debate was the newest candidate, Rob Clarke, who entered the running on Wednesday.

Moderator of the debate and Saskatchewan Party president James Thorsteinson said Clarke was unable to participate because he had not submitted official documents.

“Mr. Clarke is not yet an officially nominated candidate, which is why he is not taking part in tonight’s debate,” said Thorsteinson.

READ MORE: Former MP Rob Clarke running for Saskatchewan Party leadership

There are two debates remaining. The next one will be in Weyburn on Nov. 30.

The new leader will be chosen on Jan. 27 in Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Party members pay tribute to Brad Wall