Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 to -40 wind chills start the weekend

Thursday snowfall totals
Cold start to the weekend
Warmer air moves in ahead
-30 to -40 wind chills move in to start the weekend, but warmer weather is on the way!
Thursday Snowstorm
A winter storm system moved through Saskatchewan on Thursday, causing poor visibility and road conditions with strong winds and falling snow.
The system departed the province Thursday night and left behind a swath of snow through central Saskatchewan.
Up to 20 centimetres of snow fell in Macklin, 14 centimetres was reported in Spiritwood and 12 centimetres in the Battlefords.
Saskatoon Forecast
Friday
Approximately 4 centimetres of snow fell in Saskatoon on Thursday with crews out clearing roads into Friday morning as temperatures fell back to -18 with wind chills making it feel like -27 to start the day.
Light snow fell off and on through the morning under mostly cloudy skies as temperatures rose up to -12 degrees before noon.
The mercury likely won’t make it into minus single digits during the day with wind chills stuck around -20 under mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries.
Friday Night
Skies will clear out Friday night, which will allow conditions to cool quickly down into the -20s with wind chills into the -30s.
Saturday
-34 is around what it’ll feel like Saturday morning with wind chill under mostly sunny skies, which will stick around for the majority of the day with a few more clouds joining in later on.
Temperatures will climb up toward, but likely just shy of minus single digits for a daytime high with wind chill values around -20 all day.
Sunday
An upper ridge will help build in warmer air on Sunday with a system pushing into Alberta bringing in some clouds during the day.
The mercury should rise even further into mid-minus single digits during the day with a breezy southerly wind kicking in later on.
Work Week Outlook
That system will then slide through Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing with it a chance of flurries and a daytime high just a few degrees shy of the freezing mark.
Cooler air and an arctic high will then slide in behind the system Tuesday with temperatures diving back toward the -20s in the morning and staying in minus double digits all day with lots of sunshine before the next set of systems swings through with clouds, warmer air and a chance of snow.
