Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Herring Cove Road crosswalk
An 18-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm after a pedestrian was struck at a crosswalk in Spryfield.
The 48-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 560-block of Herring Cove Road on Thursday, when she was hit by a vehicle travelling inbound on the road.
Police say she remains in hospital, and her injuries are still considered life-threatening.
The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.
