November 17, 2017 8:16 am

Driver charged after pedestrian struck in Herring Cove Road crosswalk

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

An 18-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm after a pedestrian was struck on Thursday on Herring Cove Road.

Reynold Gregor/ Global News
An 18-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm after a pedestrian was struck at a crosswalk in Spryfield.

The 48-year-old woman was crossing the street in the 560-block of Herring Cove Road on Thursday, when she was hit by a vehicle travelling inbound on the road.

Police say she remains in hospital, and her injuries are still considered life-threatening.

The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday.

