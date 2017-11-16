Crime
November 16, 2017 3:03 pm
Updated: November 16, 2017 3:30 pm

Boy charge with manslaughter in Meadow Lake, Sask. shooting death

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A Meadow Lake boy has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Kegan McCallum.

A boy has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a teen in Meadow Lake, Sask.

Kegan McCallum, 17, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at a home in Meadow Lake on Monday.

McCallum’s family described him as a boisterous boy who didn’t have a problem with anyone.

A 15-year-old Meadow Lake boy was arrested Thursday morning by RCMP at a home in North Battleford, Sask., following a three-day manhunt.

He is also charged with possessing a loaded firearm and mischief.

The boy cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Meadow Lake provincial court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

