Boy charge with manslaughter in Meadow Lake, Sask. shooting death

A boy has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a teen in Meadow Lake, Sask.
Kegan McCallum, 17, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at a home in Meadow Lake on Monday.
McCallum’s family described him as a boisterous boy who didn’t have a problem with anyone.
A 15-year-old Meadow Lake boy was arrested Thursday morning by RCMP at a home in North Battleford, Sask., following a three-day manhunt.
He is also charged with possessing a loaded firearm and mischief.
The boy cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
He is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Meadow Lake provincial court.
