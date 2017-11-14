Teen dead in Meadow Lake, Sask. shooting

Police are looking for a man considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Meadow Lake, Sask., left a teen dead.

Officers were called to a home on the city’s west side late Monday morning for a report of a person with gunshot wounds.

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released by police.

Police said they are still searching for a person of interest in the shooting.

He is described as five-foot eight, 102 pounds and was wearing a grey Burton hat, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing and black Adidas track pants.

Police said he is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Northwest School Division said it is aware of the incident and is making counsellors available for students Tuesday morning.

The city’s aquatic centre and arena were under a lockdown for several hours while police searched for the suspect.

That was lifted late Monday afternoon after police told city officials there was no longer any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP or Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.