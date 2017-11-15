Family says nobody notified them about teen’s shooting death in Meadow Lake

Family members of a boy shot and killed in west-central Saskatchewan say they’re still in the dark about what happened.

Kegan McCallum, 17, died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at a home in Meadow Lake on Monday.

RCMP are still looking for a person of interest whom they describe as armed and dangerous.

They have urged people to phone police and not approach him if they see him.

An RCMP spokesperson says members of McCallum’s family were notified shortly after the shooting that he had died.

McCallum’s aunt, Tara Barthel, said the family learned about her nephew’s death through the grapevine.

“We weren’t notified by ambulance, cops, nobody,” she told CKOM Radio on Tuesday.

“We had friends from across the street notify us Kegan was in the hospital. We didn’t even know at the time how severe it was.”

Barthel said Kegan was “a boisterous little 17-year-old boy. Never had a problem with nobody.

“He was just full of life. Every time you saw him there was a smile on his face.”

Leianne Barthel, Kegan’s mother, spoke to CKOM through tears.

“It would be different if he was sick and he left us, but he was taken from us,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking, very devastating. Part of our life is gone.

“I just hope they can catch the people who did this to my boy.”

The shooting prompted the city of Meadow Lake to lockdown the community’s pool and arena until Monday evening. On Tuesday, the Northwest School Division provided counsellors to any students in need of support.

RCMP say the person they are looking for was last seen wearing a grey Burton-brand hat, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing and black Adidas track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 310-RCMP or Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570.

Meadow Lake is approximately 255 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.