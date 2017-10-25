Police investigating after body found in Regina

Regina police are investigating after a body was found in Regina on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Atkinson Street for a report that a man was laying outside a residence and appeared not to be breathing.

Police and EMS arrived and confirmed that the man was deceased.

Police setting up yellow tape at scene where body was found on 1000-block of Atkinson in Eastview #yqr pic.twitter.com/ISMe5TxNxV — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) October 25, 2017

Currently, police are investigating the cause of death including trying to ID the deceased man.

If anyone has any information that could help police in their investigation please call 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.