November 20, 2017 1:48 am
Updated: November 20, 2017 2:17 am

Charles Manson dead: Convicted mass murderer and cult leader dies aged 83

Charles Manson is escorted to court for preliminary hearing on December 3, 1969 in Los Angeles, California.

John Malmin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Cult leader and mass murderer Charles Manson died Sunday, Nov. 19. He was 83.

Manson, whose name to this day is synonymous with unspeakable violence and madness, died of natural causes at Kern County hospital, according to a California Department of Corrections statement.

The notorious killer was taken from California State Prison Corcoran earlier this week and hospitalized in Bakersfield for an undisclosed ailment, authorities confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.

Manson was serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 killings of seven people in southern California, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate, who was married to director Roman Polanski at the time.

Manson was reportedly hospitalized earlier this year for what was only described as a serious medical problem, the Los Angeles Times reported in January.

An ex-convict, Manson assembled a group of runaways and outcasts and formed a cult dubbed the “Manson Family,” where the group of mostly young females lived on a ranch in the outskirts of Los Angeles. Manson eventually amassed about 100 followers and the ranch became a commune filled with sex, drugs and Bible readings. Manson had sold himself as a reincarnation of Jesus Christ.

Charles-Manson_2

Charles Manson is brought into court on January 16, 1971 to hear the final arguments from the prosecution in the Tate-LaBianca murders.

Getty Images
Charles-Manson_3

Charles Manson pictured as he is brought into the Los Angeles city jail in this undated file photo.

Getty Images
Charles-Manson_4

Charles Manson, 35, pictured in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Getty Images
Charles-Manson_10

In this Dec. 21, 1970 file photo, a smiling Charles Manson goes to lunch after an outbreak in court that resulted in his ejection.

AP Photo/George Brich
Charles-Manson_5

Charles Manson prior to his court appearance on March 6, 1970 in Los Angeles, California.

Frank Q. Brown/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Charles-Manson_7

Charles Manson pictured entering a courtroom in this undated file photo.

Getty Images
Charles-Manson_6

Charles Manson reads a statement at his parole hearing in San Quentin. He was turned down for parole for the 6th time.

Getty Images
Charles-Manson_8

In this 1986 file photo, Charles Manson is seen in court.

AP Photo
Charles-Manson_9

Charles Manson pictured on Aug. 14, 2017.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The cult leader would go on to order a handful of his “disciples” to carry out the gruesome slayings over the course of two nights in August. The Manson followers left the word “pig” written in Tate’s blood at the crime scene.

Authorities would learn that Manson had hoped the killings would touch off a race war. He had apparently gotten the idea from a twisted reading of the hard-rocking Beatles song Helter Skelter.

Manson, along with followers Patricia Krenwinkel, Susan Atkins, Leslie Van Houten, Charles (Tex) Watson, Robert Beausoleil and Bruce Davis, were convicted in the killings linked to the Manson family.

In September, Van Houten was recommended for parole after spending more than 40 years in prison for her role in the Manson family killings. Atkins died of cancer while Krenwinkel, Watson, Beausoleil and Davis are still behind bars.

Manson has been denied parole 12 times and is not eligible again until 2027.

In 2015, apparent Manson admirer Afton Elaine Burton obtained a wedding licence to marry the cult leader. The 90-day marriage license expired without a wedding taking place.

