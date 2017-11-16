A pair of crashes in Metro Vancouver leaves one dead, four in hospital

One person has died after a car accident in the Burnaby intersection of Willingdon Avenue and Moscrop Street Wednesday evening.

RCMP say a second victim was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

In south Surrey, Mounties are investigating after a multi-vehicle accident early Thursday morning.

Police say just after midnight they were called to 24th Avenue and Croydon Drive.

One person had to be airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital with serious injuries, while three others were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but police say weather conditions don’t appear to be a factor.

Heavy rain fell throughout the night in much of Metro Vancouver.

At one point, 24th Avenue had to be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic between the Highway 99 overpass and westbound 160th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous.