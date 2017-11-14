World
November 14, 2017 5:22 pm

School bus driver in Georgia saves students moments before vehicles burst into flames

By Multimedia Producer  Global News

WATCH: A school bus driver in Georgia is being called a hero for saving students onward after a pickup truck slammed into the bus, engulfing it into flames.

A A

Newly released video shows a school bus driver in Georgia telling students to get off the vehicle moments before it burst into flames.

Shuronda Crawford-Richardson was almost done dropping off the remaining students on her bus on Nov. 10 when a pickup truck plowed into the side of her vehicle.

“When [the driver] hit the bus, it was hard,” Crawford-Richardson told CBS affiliate, WGCL.

Story continues below

According to WGCL, two cars nearby had collided and sent the truck slamming into the side of her bus.

READ MORE: 12-year-old boy jumps out of moving vehicle to escape alleged abductor

Surveillance video shows the impact the crash had on the vehicle, with one student flying into another.

Moments later, Crawford-Richardson is seen looking out the window at the pickup truck and realizing it was on fire.

“We’ve got to exit the bus, come on, come on, the bus is on fire,” Crawford-Richardson told the middle school children in the video.

It only took a few minutes before the entire bus was engulfed in flames.

“Teach your kids that the rules, they need to be followed,” said Crawford-Richardson to WGCL about the incident. “Because in an event like that, you don’t have a lot of time to work with. You can only go off of what you taught them.”

READ MORE: Texas man rescues alleged drunk driver from burning vehicle after crash

According to WGCL, Good Samaritans helped to rescue the driver of the pickup truck before the flames took over.

His condition is unknown.

As for Crawford-Richardson, she said she doesn’t consider her actions heroic.

“I’m not a hero, the [students] are the heroes, honestly. They listened, they did what they’re supposed to do.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus Crash
Caught On Camera
Georgia
Global New
news
School Bus
World

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News