Vancouver police astounded after pulling over distracted driver with tablet, phone attached to steering wheel

Just when they thought they had seen everything, Vancouver traffic officers were faced with a strange sight after pulling over a driver for wearing headphones.

The driver was spotted travelling south on Cambie Street near West Broadway around noon Wednesday.

As one of the officers approached the vehicle, he saw the driver had attached his phone to his steering wheel with a piece of string, and wedged his tablet between the wheel and the phone. The headphones were plugged into the phone.

After a lengthy conversation about proper road safety, the driver was given an $81 ticket for failing to produce a driver’s licence, and removed his electronics display from the steering wheel.

Vancouver police said the officer decided education was the best course of action in this instance, rather than enforcing the standard $368 penalty for distracted driving.

