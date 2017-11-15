Canada
November 15, 2017 6:32 pm

Vancouver police astounded after pulling over distracted driver with tablet, phone attached to steering wheel

By Online News Producer  Global News
Twitter / VPD Traffic Unit
A A

Just when they thought they had seen everything, Vancouver traffic officers were faced with a strange sight after pulling over a driver for wearing headphones.

The driver was spotted travelling south on Cambie Street near West Broadway around noon Wednesday.

READ MORE: Vancouver police issue $368 ticket to driver playing Pokemon Go

As one of the officers approached the vehicle, he saw the driver had attached his phone to his steering wheel with a piece of string, and wedged his tablet between the wheel and the phone. The headphones were plugged into the phone.

After a lengthy conversation about proper road safety, the driver was given an $81 ticket for failing to produce a driver’s licence, and removed his electronics display from the steering wheel.

Vancouver police said the officer decided education was the best course of action in this instance, rather than enforcing the standard $368 penalty for distracted driving.

WATCH: Vancouver police heard some jaw-dropping excuses as they wrote out some 2,000 tickets for distracted driving last month. Tanya Beja reports.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambie and Broadway
Distracted Driving
vancouver distracted driving
vancouver police
Vancouver traffic police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News