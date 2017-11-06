B.C. moves to designate distracted driving ‘high-risk’ under ICBC

If B.C. distracted drivers didn’t get the message the first time, there’s a chance they could get it now.

Currently, two distracted driving tickets in one year cost approximately $1,256, but the provincial government is making a move to add $740 to the existing penalty.

This means any driver with two distracted driving tickers over a three-year period will see the total penalty go up to as much as $2,000.

That would be in addition to a drivers’ regular insurance premium.

“Distracted driving continues to put people in danger and significant pressure on insurance rates for all drivers,” said Attorney General David Eby in a release. “Today, we are taking action to curb the behaviour and improve safety for all B.C. road users.”

He said treating distracted driving on par to impaired driving and excessive speeding will help improve safety.

The government says once implemented, the changes will add about $3 to $5-million in additional premiums each year.

Currently, about 12,000 drivers in B.C. have multiple distracted driving offences racked up in a three-year time frame.

Distracted driving is a factor in more than 25 per cent of all car crash fatalities in the province and kills about 78 people each year.

