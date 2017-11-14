Abbotsford deputy police chief’s son killed in Maple Ridge car crash

Abbotsford’s police department is now grieving with two families after it was revealed the deputy chief’s son has died in a car crash.

It happened early Monday morning in Maple Ridge.

The car ended up on its side in the 21200 block of Lougheed Highway around 2:30 a.m.

The single occupant, 19-year-old Aiden Serr, was transported to hospital in serious condition but passed away a short time later.

Abbotsford police Chief Bob Rich told Global News the family is asking for privacy and that his department is supporting them in every way they can.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association mourns the passing of former player Aiden Serr. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Serr family. — RM Burrards – RMMLA (@RMBurrards) November 14, 2017

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil was held for Const. John Davidson in Abbotsford Monday night, one week after he was killed while on duty.

Davidson, 53, had been a police officer for 24 years in Canada and the U.K.